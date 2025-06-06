SALTASH Town Council has appointed three new councillors following a co-option process at its full town council meeting on Thursday.
Alice Ashburn (Essa Ward), Gordon McCaw (Trematon Ward) and Peter Nowland (Tamar Ward) were officially welcomed to the council chamber during the meeting held at the Guildhall.
The co-option process was carried out in accordance with council procedures after vacancies remained unfilled.
A total of nine applicants submitted statements outlining their background, experience and reasons for wanting to serve on the council, while each candidate in attendance was given the opportunity to speak before councillors held a vote.
Following the ballot, the successful candidates were formally co-opted to take their place on the council. All three will now represent their respective wards and contribute to the council’s work in supporting local services, community initiatives and town development.
Saltash Town Mayor, Councillor Rachel Bullock, warmly welcomed the new members, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome Alice, Gordon and Peter to Saltash Town Council. Their willingness to step forward and serve their community is greatly appreciated. We look forward to working with them to deliver positive outcomes for Saltash.”
The new councillors bring a variety of professional and personal experience to the table, each expressing enthusiasm for making a difference in their wards and across the town.
Although the three additions have helped to fill three spots on the council, a seat still needs to be filled following the resignation of Sheila Lennox-Boyd.
A spokesperson said: “If by June 13, a request for an election to fill said vacancy is made in writing (by hand or post) to the Proper Officer by ten electors for the said town ward, an election will be held to fill the said vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option.”
The next full town council meeting is scheduled for July 3 (7pm).
