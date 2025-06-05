A SALTASH-based artist is celebrating national recognition after being selected to exhibit her work at one of the UK’s most prestigious art exhibitions.
Jo Beer, known professionally as Jo Beer Art, has had her portrait ‘ Road to Me’ chosen for display in the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Portrait Award 2025, held at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
The exhibition will run from July 10 to October 12, and entry is free.
Previously known as the BP Portrait Award, this internationally respected competition has long been a leading platform for contemporary portraiture. The 2025 exhibition will showcase just 46 portraits, carefully selected from 1,314 entries submitted by artists across more than 60 countries – making Jo’s inclusion all the more significant.
Jo said: “I’m delighted to say that my portrait ‘Road to Me’ has been selected for this prestigious exhibition. I’d like to thank the panel of judges for seeing something in my portrait that deems it worthy of exhibition, and to my sitter Max for being willing to have his wonderful face featured in this amazing venue.”
‘Road to Me’ is a deeply personal piece, reflecting Jo’s distinctive style and emotional depth. While full details of the judging process remain under wraps, her selection speaks volumes about the quality, craftsmanship, and resonance of her work.
This isn’t Jo’s first success, but it marks a significant career milestone, placing her alongside leading names in contemporary portraiture. The exhibition is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Jo is encouraging anyone visiting London this summer to stop by the gallery: “If you happen to be in the city, pop in for a look – it’s completely free to visit.”
This recognition not only celebrates Jo’s artistic achievements but also shines a light on the thriving creative talent emerging from Cornwall, putting Saltash firmly on the cultural map.
