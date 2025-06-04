MORE than a year since its installation in January 2024, the “Letters to Heaven” post box at Churchtown Cemetery in Saltash continues to provide a heartfelt way for people to connect with loved ones they’ve lost.
Quietly nestled among the graves, the sky-blue box has become a source of comfort, healing and remembrance for many within the local community.
The idea was born from a local resident who approached Saltash Town Council with a simple request: to create a space where people could leave letters to those who have passed away. The council embraced the idea, recognising the value in offering a gentle, meaningful outlet for grief.
“We as a council thought this was a lovely idea and set to install one as soon as possible,” said mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock. “Since then, the post box has proved popular with visitors to the cemetery.”
The post box is emptied twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays – and is almost always near full. Whether the letters express love, sorrow, memories or even updates from everyday life, they all serve the same purpose – maintaining a bond with those no longer here.
Recently, the post box was given a fresh coat of paint in a serene shade known as “heavenly blue”. Exposure to the elements had faded the original colour and the town council wanted to ensure it remained a dignified and welcoming presence in the cemetery.
The newly refreshed post box now stands bright and respectful, inviting those who need a quiet moment to reflect or reach out.
Saltash Town Council have expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support of the initiative. The enduring popularity of the “Letters to Heaven” post box is a touching reminder of how small gestures can offer profound comfort to those navigating loss.
