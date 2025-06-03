THE acclaimed vocal ensemble Papagena will perform its first public concert in Cornwall at the Congregational Church in Cawsand on Saturday, June 28 (3.30pm).
Titled ‘Nuns and Roses’, the concert promises a vibrant and eclectic programme, showcasing the full range of the group’s unique vocal talents.
Formed in 2015, Papagena is a rare gem in the UK music scene: a five-voice, all-female a cappella group dedicated to exploring repertoire written specifically for women’s voices, from medieval to modern.
Unlike most classical vocal groups, which tend to be either male or mixed ensembles, Papagena uses no props, microphones or gimmicks – just pure, unaccompanied voice.
Their repertoire is remarkably diverse, spanning traditional folk songs from around the world, sacred and medieval chants, contemporary works, pop ballads, as well as a number of classical pieces.
“There’s something for everyone,” said director Sarah Tenant-Flowers, a Fort Picklecombe resident. “The programme includes lullabies, folk songs by Kate Rusby, works by Monteverdi and Purcell, a comic piece by Caitlin Moran and, of course, our take on Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child of Mine.”
The group has performed widely across the UK and internationally with appearances at the Edinburgh and Three Choirs Festivals. Their recordings – including The Darkest Midnight and Hush! – have also received critical acclaim from Gramophone Magazine and others.
The quintet have also been featured on BBC Radio 3, Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Scala Radio, as well as Classic FM.
Papagena’s latest video, filmed at Fort Picklecombe, near Torpoint, features James MacMillan’s The Gallant Weaver and can be found on YouTube. Future projects include a Dutch tour, new album recording and spring premieres of two major works.
Tickets for Nuns and Roses are £15 (free for under-16s) and available from SPAR in Kingsand, wegottickets.com and at the door.
