LISKEARD has burst into bloom as the town marked the start of its annual Big Blooming Week, a celebration of community pride and floral flair.
The event was kickstarted at the newly refurbished Cattle Market workshop units, where five vibrant hanging baskets were installed by the dedicated Liskeard in Bloom team.
Local representative Cllr Jane Pascoe was on hand to help launch the week, praising the work of the volunteers.
“The flower baskets placed on the newly refurbished work units in the Cattle Market made the finishing touches,” she said. “A huge thank you to the Liskeard in Bloom volunteers for their ongoing efforts to brighten our town.”
Liskeard in Bloom is a volunteer-led community group dedicated to enhancing the town’s beauty through floral displays, planting projects and environmental care. Each year, the group transforms streets, parks and public spaces with vibrant flowers, hanging baskets, and creative displays.
Their efforts not only brighten the town but also foster community pride and support local biodiversity. Liskeard in Bloom regularly competes in the South West in Bloom awards, earning praise for its dedication and impact.
Supported by residents and local organisations, the group plays a key role in making Liskeard a more welcoming, colourful and environmentally conscious place to live.
“The last weekend in May is always manic for us – we’ve put up almost 100 floral displays across the town in just a few hours,” said John Hesketh, chair of Liskeard in Bloom. “It totally transforms the town as we hit the first day of summer.
“We’re especially pleased to have been asked by Cllr Pascoe to supply Cornwall Council with the baskets for the new Cattle Market development – and see this as a vote of confidence in the quality of work that our volunteers give to the town throughout the year.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.