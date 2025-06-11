THE real, raw pressure of frontline emergency care is coming to screens in 2026, as 999: On The Front Line begins filming with the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) this autumn.
The acclaimed Channel 4 documentary series, produced by Curve Media, will capture the intense, often life-or-death decisions made every day by paramedics, call handlers, and emergency clinicians across the South West.
This hard-hitting series, set to air on More4, will lift the lid on what really happens when people dial 999 – when lives hang in the balance, and every second counts.
Curve Media will embed crews in ambulances operating within the region, as well as in SWASFT’s Emergency Operations Centre in Bristol, where harrowing 999 calls are fielded and critical decisions made in real time.
Over three weeks, eight paramedic teams will be shadowed, capturing the high-stakes work of a service stretched across 10,000 square miles of both remote rural terrain and densely populated urban centres.
Dr John Martin, chief executive of SWASFT, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work our teams do every day. The series will offer communities a behind the scenes look into our service. They will see first-hand the compassion and dedication our teams provide every day.”
With a catchment population of more than 5.7-million and an estimated 23-million visitors each year, the South West is no stranger to pressure on emergency services. From traffic collisions on remote coastal roads to cardiac arrests in crowded city centres, the range of incidents SWASFT crews attend is vast – and often brutal.
The 10-episode series will air in 2026 and promises an unfiltered look at what it means to be on the frontline of Britain’s NHS. Viewers will witness lives saved, hearts broken, and the human strength of the paramedics who hold it all together.
