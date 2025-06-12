With Crinnicks Hill being closed until at least July 18 due to long-overunning repairs to a collapsing building, there had been concerns raised over the one-day weekend closure of adjacent Beacon Road in order to repair a telecommunications pole, set to have taken place on Saturday, June 14.
If the closure had gone ahead, it would have left the often-congested Dennison Road as the only route through the town.
At a planning committee meeting of Bodmin Town Council, councillors resolved to contact Sunbelt Rentals, who were handling the closure on behalf of BT Openreach to pass on their concerns on behalf of residents.
However, it has now been confirmed that the closure will be delayed until late July, when it is anticipated that Crinnicks Hill will be reopened, reducing the impact that it would have on the existing transport network in the town.
Announcing the delay of the closure, the Cornwall Council member for the area said that the ongoing delays to repair the building on Crinnicks Hill are due to the sourcing of replacement lintels.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council leader and member for Bodmin St Petroc’s, said: “Please be aware I have requested that the Beacon Road Closure coming up be deferred until after Crinnicks Hill is reopened. Highways have agreed and the Openreach works needed will be deferred until late July.
“An Openreach pole needs to be replaced so this means it will need to be done and the world cannot be deferred long term. I am hoping that this Crinnicks Hill closure extension is the last one, the delay has been caused due to the replacement lintels were needed and they are having to be custom made, as the house is not of conventional shape.”
