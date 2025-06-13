STAFF and residents at Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home in Callington are celebrating after receiving a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The Sanctuary Care-run home, which operates as a not-for-profit, was rated ‘Good’ in all five key areas of inspection: safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.
The CQC praised the home's strong leadership and dedicated team, noting how well-motivated and compassionate staff were during the unannounced inspection.
“Staff were well motivated and enjoyed working at Chyvarhas,” inspectors reported, highlighting the home’s positive atmosphere and commitment to resident wellbeing.
Residents shared heartfelt feedback with inspectors, describing the home as “like a family” and “10 out of 10.” One resident remarked: “You cannot find a better place.”
These sentiments were echoed by relatives, with one commenting: “I think it is lovely. I would highly recommend this place,” while another praised the staff as “caring, thoughtful and understanding.”
A standout feature of the report was the home’s focus on tailoring activities to residents’ individual interests, helping them remain active and engaged.
“There was a wide range of activities within the service, and staff encouraged people to engage with their hobbies and develop new interests,” inspectors noted.
The home's engagement with the local community also drew praise. Chyvarhas works with local schools and nurseries to provide intergenerational experiences for residents, and has embraced new technology, including virtual reality, 3D scanning and printing, to deliver innovative and stimulating activities.
Michael Dickinson-Smith, the home's manager, expressed pride in the report, stating: “We are delighted to read some of the wonderful comments in our latest CQC report, which are a true testament to our fantastic team and their passion for providing the very best care.
“I am particularly pleased that the report highlighted our commitment to providing such engaging and innovative experiences for our residents to enjoy, enriching their lives each and every day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.