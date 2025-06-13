REFIT work on one of the three operational Torpoint ferries is entering its final stages, with completion now in sight.
The last phase of the project, involving Harbour Acceptance Testing of the newly-installed control systems, is expected to be wrapped up in the coming days.
If the remaining work proceeds as planned and weather conditions remain favourable, LYNHER is scheduled to depart Falmouth on Monday, June 16, for its 44-nautical-mile sea journey back to Torpoint.
Upon arrival, the ferry will undergo further preparations to return to service. This includes the removal of towing gear, reconnection to the ferry chains, plus the reinstatement of lifesaving, firefighting equipment and passenger seating.
Sea Acceptance Trials will then be conducted in partnership with Rolls Royce. These trials will not only test the vessel’s systems and performance, but also include crew training and familiarisation with the new control systems.
The trials are a key step before the vessel can undergo final inspections by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyds Register. These inspections will determine if the ferry meets the necessary safety and operational standards for re-entry into service.
If all goes as planned, the LYNHER will resume operations as part of a three-ferry service from Friday, June 27.
This marks the completion of the five-year refit cycle for the fleet, with sister vessels PLYM and TAMAR having completed their own refits in 2023 and early 2024, respectively.
“These refits are essential to ensure we continue to provide a safe and reliable service and maximise the life of the ferries,” said Interim General Manager Andrew Vallance. “During the period of two ferry operation the staff at the ferry have extremely worked hard to minimise disruption to service – and any defect identified has been repaired as quickly as possible.
“I would like to thank service users and the community for their patience during this period.”
