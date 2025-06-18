GET ready, Liskeard – things are about to get colourful!
For the first time ever, the Liskeard Lions are hosting a high-energy Powder Paint Party on Thursday, June 27, at Westbourne Gardens, and everyone’s invited to join the fun.
Kicking off at 6.30pm, right after the Pavement Artist event, this vibrant celebration promises dancing, colour throwing and a whole lot of messy joy. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to kick off summer with a splash, the event encourages participants to wear old clothes – because getting messy is part of the fun!
Whether you're five or 55, this is your chance to dive into a storm of colour and laughter.
Powder paint will be available to buy on-site, with both cash and card payments accepted.
