A MAN in his 40s remains in hospital with serious injuries following a violent assault in Liskeard, as police launch an urgent appeal for witnesses and information.
Emergency services were called to the area of Market Street and Well Lane shortly before 4pm on Wednesday (June 25), after reports of a serious altercation between two men.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “The victim sustained significant injuries and was rushed to Derriford Hospital, where he remains in treatment.”
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and a manhunt is now underway to identify and locate him. Detectives are urging members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or who have any relevant information to come forward immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, report online via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, or visit Liskeard Police Station’s public enquiry office, open 10am–3pm, Monday to Saturday. Please quote reference 50250162131.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.