The Fowey Classic Car Show and Parade returns on Thursday, August 21.
The event, which was first held in 2021, takes place during Fowey Regatta Week. Thousands of spectators attended last year’s event where 460 vehicles were on display.
240 cars joined the parade through the streets of the historic town last year which routed through the IMERYS private road and Pinnock tunnel.
Public viewing for this year’s outing at Fowey River Academy begins at 2pm until 5pm, with the awards presentation will take place at 4.15pm. Visitors will be lining the ancient streets of Fowey at 5pm when the parade commences.
The vehicles participating in the show are all pre-1990 machines, which include sports cars, bikes, agricultural and commercial vehicles.
For more information, visit: www.foweyclassiccar.com
