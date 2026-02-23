LAST October, Liskeard and Looe Radio supported the Liskeard Traders Association with their inaugural Business Awards event held at Moghhe.
The evening was an unmitigated success and brought several PL14 business owners and their representatives together to network and socialise at a glittering ceremony.
As a result of that success, it was decided a similar event should be held to both recognise and reward the work of the many PL13 business owners and their staff who are, year-on-year, the face of Looe and its tourism economy.
Liskeard and Looe Radio will be organising and hosting the event with the support and experience of our colleagues in Liskeard.
The venue is the Hannafore Point hotel, the date June 27 and all eligible local businesses will be invited to apply to be a part of the evening on a strict self-nomination basis.
Due to the wide variety of businesses in the town, there will be several categories of award, with each business choosing the two they feel most appropriate for themselves.
Once applications have closed the fun starts as businesses look to encourage online voting from their customer base ahead of the big night.
The Gala Awards Night will, of course, be something of a grand occasion befitting the wonderful business leaders and their respective teams.
A three-course set meal, music and entertainment will complement the awards ceremony with the winners receiving trophies inscribed with their names, category and the title 'Looe 1st Business Awards 2026.'
All details of the awards night, applications and voting, will be available via our website www.liskeardlooeradio.com and a link on our Liskeard and Looe Radio Facebook page.
Local organisations are invited to support the event by means of sponsorship. Those interested should contact [email protected]
Meanwhile, the annual Looe 10-mile race takes place on Sunday, March 1.
The race starts and finishes in the Millpool Car Park next to race HQ. There will be water stations available on the route around miles three, six and nine, and racers must obey marshal instructions and take responsibility for your own safety whilst running the course, especially on the public highway.
Runners must not use any portable device with earphones, headphones or earbuds. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in your disqualification and your time not recorded.
The race HQ will be downstairs in The Millpool Centre and registration will be from 9-10.30am. Pre-entries must collect their race numbers on the morning of the race, on the day entries may be available if numbers allow.
Please note more than 700 racers have applied to date and a ‘waiting list’ is now in place. Contact www.looepioneers.co.uk for further details.
Looe Radio will be at the start and finish line with music and commentary to motivate the racers.
Catering facilities will be available on site for the public as they await the return of their friends and loved ones to the home straight!
The mini-miler will start at 10am for children aged four to 14 years, competitor details on the website above.
