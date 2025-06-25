A £750,000 road safety scheme aimed at reducing collisions and improving driver behaviour on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot in South East Cornwall has officially entered its installation phase, with work beginning this summer on a series of new speed cameras.
Funded by National Highways and Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership, the initiative will see 10 average speed camera installations, two new spot speed cameras, and two bi-directional speed cameras enforcing newly introduced 30mph speed limits through the villages of Landrake and Tideford.
The six-mile stretch of road, notorious for speeding and serious incidents, has long been a point of concern for both residents and local authorities. Recent data covering a five-year period between 2019 and 2023 revealed 60 collisions and 97 casualties – including two fatalities – prompting urgent calls for action.
Jack Mason, South West Road Safety Manager for National Highways, emphasised the collaborative nature of the project: “Safety is our first priority, and we constantly monitor the safety performance of all our roads, including the A38. This average speed camera scheme is a fully collaborative effort to reduce safety risks along this busy single-lane section.”
He added that the road averages 23,600 journeys per day and that the new measures are designed to reduce harm to all road users.
The Safe38 Action Group – which was set up in 2018 – have long campaigned for such measures to be in place, so to see them now being installed along this specific stretch of the A38 has been welcomed by those who have called for change.
“Safe38 are delighted that average speed cameras and speed reduction measures are shortly to be delivered on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot,” said James Millidge, Safe38 Chairman.
“The work does not stop here though and Safe38 will continue to campaign for further safety measures and longer term for larger scale improvements to this crucial strategic road.”
Back in 2018, a petition sent to the then Conservative government calling for the stretch of road between Carkeel and Trerulefoot roundabouts to become a dual carriageway was rejected.
Officials at National Highways say they will continue to work with members of the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership to improve safety on Devon and Cornwall’s roads and will be monitoring the effectiveness of the average speed cameras, once installed.
In recent months, the company has delivered an average speed camera scheme on the Saltash Tunnel diversion route, a similar scheme along the Glynn Valley A38 section, and completed a scheme to improve drainage and safety on the A38 at Notter Bridge.
A feasibility study is also being progressed towards potential junction improvements between Liskeard and Trerulefoot.
Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The local community have championed the need for a 24-hour monitoring presence, and I know will warmly welcome these proposals. Average Speed Enforcement schemes have incredibly high levels of immediate speed compliance and deliver added benefits around reducing driver stress and examples of poor driving.”
