PROTECT Earth’s third Summer Fair at High Wood, Liskeard, on June 22 was a vibrant celebration of nature and community spirit.
After a damp start, the sun came out, keeping visitors and stallholders busy all day.
The charity, which bought High Wood four years ago to restore it from a conifer plantation back to its original temperate rainforest state, welcomed locals to explore the woods.
The free family-friendly event featured activities like scavenger hunts, marshmallow toasting, Qigong sessions led by Ninja Granny, plus nature and history walks.
Local groups and businesses joined in, including Hugs Foundation Horse Rescue, RiverFly Partnership, Cornwall Butterfly Conservation, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, and artisans like a green woodworker and willow sculptor. Food stalls and face painting added to the fun.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.