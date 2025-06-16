A CROWDFUNDING bid for £80,000 is being mounted to raise the last segment of money needed to complete a skills training centre in Cornwall.
MPower Kernow CIC (community interest company) launched its initiative in 2021 with the aim of addressing a technical skills shortage in the county.
A range of stakeholders have been brought in to help make the enterprise a success, with a notable feature of the project being a railway turntable that was restored to working order in 2023.
Duncan Mitchell, founder and chief executive of MPower, said: “Since 2021, MPower Kernow CIC has been developing a not-for-profit technical training centre based at St Blazey Railway Yard.
“Our mission is to deliver skills for Cornish industry through practical engineering and construction training for young people, especially those who are NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), neurodiverse or from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“Over the last four years, we’ve transformed a semi-derelict site into a functioning facility, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and the incredible generosity of our community.
“Local individuals and small businesses have worked alongside national companies including BAM, Network Rail and GWR to help us build something truly special.
“We now have a workshop, classroom, welfare spaces and a fully restored grade II* listed railway turntable – set to be used as a unique industrial structure maintenance simulator.
“We plan to open in September, offering accredited entry-level training in welding, fabrication, surveying, scaffolding and other in-demand “green skills” vital to Cornwall’s future industries.
“But we’re not quite there yet. We’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the final £80,000 needed to complete our facilities.
“Our crowdfunder is live at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/introducing-young-people-to-engineering
“If you can, please donate, even a small amount, share this with your network or spread the word. You’ll be helping us offer lessons that last a lifetime.”
