PC Hayleigh Gething has been hailed a ‘friendly face of local policing’ and honoured as Neighbourhood Beat Manager (NBM) of the Year at Devon and Cornwall Police’s annual awards – a title that reflects her powerful impact on the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula communities.
At the second Annual Recognition of Excellence in Policing Awards held at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter, PC Gething stood out among the winners for her tireless efforts tackling antisocial behaviour and supporting vulnerable residents.
Over the past year, she has led a community-wide response to a spike in antisocial behaviour in Millbrook, using the Millbrook Youth Project to deliver targeted intervention and summer activities for local young people. Backed by parish councillors and the Assertive Outreach Team, her work saw ASB reports drop significantly, earning praise from residents and colleagues alike.
However, her community care didn’t stop there. PC Gething also played a vital role in helping eight Afghan families resettle in the area under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, providing ongoing support as they adjusted to life in the UK.
Described as a “consummate professional” in her nomination, she was commended for her empathy, leadership and ability to build trust in the community while managing risk with calm assurance.
PC Gething was one of a number of award winners, spanning 19 categories, celebrated outstanding officers, staff and volunteers from the region who go above and beyond their roles.
Another standout recipient was Jo Wilson, who received the Police Staff Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable four-decade career in policing.
Wilson, currently working in Bodmin CID as a Police Staff Investigator, began her career in the late 1980s as a Special Constable in Camelford. She went on to join the Station Enquiry Officer team and later became one of the first Police Community Support Officers when the role was introduced.
Her career progression continued as she moved into Level 1 investigations, before becoming an Accredited Financial Investigator in the late 2000s and eventually a Level 2 investigator.
Wilson was praised in her nomination for her motivation, skill, tenacity, and consistently positive attitude. Her vast experience and unwavering dedication have made her an indispensable figure in the force’s investigative efforts.
Devon and Cornwall Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, said: “It is a privilege to have supported these awards again which recognise the exceptional efforts and achievements within Devon & Cornwall Police. I have heard incredible stories of how police officers, staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond to keep communities safe, bring perpetrators to justice and protect victims.
“They don’t always get the credit they deserve for going that extra mile, especially in highly complex and challenging policing specialisms. I would personally like to thank everyone within the force who is helping to provide a police service that people can trust and have confidence in.”
Chief Constable James Vaughan added: “It was an honour to present these awards and I was humbled to hear their stories, it is only right they are recognised for how they serve our communities with competence, compassion and a common-sense approach.”
