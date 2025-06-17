A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old Daniel Hicks who is missing from the Polruan, Looe.
“Daniel is described as 5ft 3ins tall and of an average build with long curly, greying hair and a grey beard. It is believed that he is wearing a black hoodie, tan shorts and ‘blunt stoned’ boots.
“Officers are requesting any sightings of knowledge of whereabouts of Daniel to be reported to us via 999 quoting log 0976 16/06/2025.”
