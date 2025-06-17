POLICE have issued an appeal for information amid concern over the welfare of a man from Looe.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old Daniel Hicks who is missing from the Polruan, Looe.

“Daniel is described as 5ft 3ins tall and of an average build with long curly, greying hair and a grey beard. It is believed that he is wearing a black hoodie, tan shorts and ‘blunt stoned’ boots.

“Daniel has links to the Fowey and Polruan areas in Cornwall.

“Officers are requesting any sightings of knowledge of whereabouts of Daniel to be reported to us via 999 quoting log 0976 16/06/2025.”