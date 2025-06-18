The Post was informed at 10.45am by a witness that a number of vehicles appeared to have been involved in a collision, adding: “There is no police or ambulance on scene at the moment, but traffic is starting to build up.”
Police were called at 10.45am today (June 18) following two collisions on the A388 between Treburley and Kelly Bray.
Two cars were involved in a collision with one person sustaining injuries, though these are not believed to be serious.
Following this, a second collision also occurred, involving a further two cars. Devon and Cornwall Police report that no one was injured from the vehicles, though the ambulance service is in attendance.
