THE disappearance of a yachtsman whose boat ran ashore in Cornwall was continuing to be investigated by police on Monday (June 16).
The unoccupied vessel was located on rocks at Chapel Point near Mevagissey at around 8pm on Friday, June 13.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said on Monday evening: “The boat skipper, 75-year-old David Sycamore, from Mevagissey, remains a missing person at this time.
“It is believed that he was the only person on board the yacht “Misty Blue” and he had been sailing home to Cornwall from France.
“An extensive sea and land search was carried out by coastguards, the police and the RNLI following the discovery of the vessel. The search was stood down on Saturday pending any further information.”
Detective Sergeant Jonathan Harcourt said on Monday: “Mr Sycamore is being treated as a missing person at this time and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace him and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We continue to liaise with partners including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and HM Coroner in relation to this matter.
“We would also ask members of the public to report any information which may assist our inquiries to come forward.
“Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 888 of June 13.”
After the initial alert was raised on Friday evening, members of the Mevagissey coastguard team headed to Chapel Point. They located the yacht which had its sails still set but found no-one on board.
This led to a huge search for Mr Sycamore. The operation involved a coastguard helicopter and aeroplane, lifeboats from Fowey, Falmouth, Looe and the Lizard, coastguards from St Austell and Portscatho, and Devon and Cornwall Police, and was co-ordinated by Falmouth Coastguard.
