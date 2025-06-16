A spokesperson for the Lizard lifeboat said: “Our crew were paged at 12.29am on Saturday, June 14. RNLB Rose launched on service at 12.44am and under the command of second coxswain Darren Thirlaway we were asked to join the search for a potential missing yachtsman whose vessel had been sighted close to Chapel Point with its anchor deployed and all systems operational but with no trace of any occupants.”