Update: Police have identified the individual.
DEVON and Cornwall Police have released images of a man they wish to identify in connection with a burglary in Liskeard.
The incident occurred on Pengover Road on Tuesday, June 3, when a property was ransacked and cash and jewellery were stolen.
Detectives believe the man may have information that could assist with their enquiries and are urging him – or anyone who recognises him – to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting reference 50250140375.
