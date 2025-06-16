CARADON Youth Theatre returns with their summer blockbuster Annie, opening Friday June 20 at Liskeard Public Hall.
Following previous hits Beauty and the Beast and Whistle Down The Wind, CYT showcases a record-breaking company of 50 young talents – 40 cast members, six musicians and four technicians.
Directed by Nic Early, the show promises a spectacular experience with epic sets, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt performances.
“I am so proud to be working with an amazing young company,” said Nic. “It’s another production of epic proportions with a spectacular set, costumes and lighting – audiences will be taken on a very special adventure in this energetic and warm hearted family show - see you in New York City!”
Set in 1930s New York, Annie tells the story of a spirited orphan searching for her parents, featuring beloved songs like Tomorrow and Hard Knock Life. Performances run through to June 28, with two special “Pay As You Feel” nights on June 23/24.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.