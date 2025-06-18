Advice was given to those using the skate park after the fire, which involved the setting alight of pallets.
The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet with Devon and Cornwall Police also informed of the incident.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s Wadebridge Community Fire Station said: “In the evening of Tuesday, June 17 we responded to a fire at the local skate park.
“A fire involving pallets was located. The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet and Devon & Cornwall Police were informed. Advice was provided to those using the skate park.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.