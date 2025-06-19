THE Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir will stage its Annual Gala Concert at Tavistock’s St Eustachius Church on Saturday, June 28 (7.30pm).
Cornish‑born flautist and soprano Samantha Rowe headlines the programme as guest artist, performing alongside the 60‑strong ensemble.
The choir will be directed for the evening by acclaimed choral specialist Dr Sean Sweeney, who promises “something for everyone” in a set list ranging from traditional favourites to contemporary arrangements.
Local broadcaster and choir president Justin Leigh will compère the event, which also features a raffle. Proceeds will support Cancer Research UK.
Tickets cost £10, with free admission for under‑14s. They can be purchased rom tamarvalleymvc.com, Tavistock’s Guildhall Visitor Information Centre and Book Stop in Market Street, or on the door.
