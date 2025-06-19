A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a dramatic series of overnight crimes in Saltash that ended with a stolen car overturned in the middle of a residential street.
Police were first called at around 1.40am on Thursday, June 19, after reports of a male breaking into a property on Hobbs Crescent.
Just minutes later, a second emergency call came in reporting the same suspect had entered another nearby home, where he is believed to have stolen car keys before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The stolen car was later found flipped onto its roof on Long Park Road, a short distance from where the burglaries took place.
Devon and Cornwall Police launched an immediate search for the suspect. Officers located a 16-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of three dwelling burglaries, drink driving and theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
