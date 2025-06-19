AN ELDERLY man was rescued after becoming injured during a walk on Bodmin Moor.
The man sustained an ankle injury during a walk from Rough Tor to Davidstow and 11 volunteers from the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were called upon to locate and rescue the injured man.
The volunteers were on the south of Bodmin Moor conducting rope rescue training when they recieved a call out from Devon and Cornwall Police to assist with finding the man.
A spokesperson for East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team said: “Whilst the team were conducting rope rescue training on the south of the moor with some new bits of kit, we received a call out via the police to assist the ambulance service with a rescue of a 73 year old male with an ankle injury.
“Using local knowledge we ascertained their likely position and quickly located with them. Following assessment, they were stretchered a short distance to a team vehicle which then transported them over the moor to waiting HART paramedics at the roadside. 11 team members were involved in the rescue. We hope to see the gentleman back on the hill again soon.”
East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team is a local charity that provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across East Cornwall and further afield when required. It is 100% voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.
The work of the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team can be supported with donations at www.givey.com/eastcornwallsrt.
