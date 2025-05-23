CORNISH mining is set to see a major boost as the government ramps up its new Critical Minerals Strategy in a visit from industry minister Sarah Jones to key mining and renewable energy projects across Cornwall this week.
During her visit, minister Jones visited Cornish Lithium and met with senior staff including the founder and executive chairman Jeremy Wrathall.
The minister praised the chairman for working hand in hand with government, highlighting the importance of engaging with key industry stakeholders as the critical minerals strategy is developed.
Afterwards, they discussed Cornish Lithium’s key role in helping to secure a supply of critical minerals in the UK, specifically the domestic battery and EV supply chain.
Minister Jones also attended a roundtable hosted by MP for St Austell and Newquay Noah Law, which focused on discussing ways to grow the local critical minerals industry and ensuring the minerals strategy can be localised to harness a competitive advantage to drive forward the green industries of the future.
Attendees included the CEO of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce John Brown, founder and CEO of Cornish Tin Sally Norcross-Webb as well as South West CBI director Ben Rhodes.
Following the roundtable, minister Jones visited Cornish Metals at the South Crofty tin project, where they discussed how the upcoming minerals strategy will be important in creating economic growth and helping to lower energy costs.
Afterwards, minister Jones visited Camborne School of Mines (CSM), where she met with representatives from the University of Exeter, and discussed the opportunities around developing the skills needed in mining engineering to support key UK mining projects.
Sarah saw first-hand the work which is contributing to the growth of the geo-resources industry and the broader economy. Alongside Cornwall MPs Jayne Kirkham, Perran Moon and Noah Law, Ms Jones was taken on a tour of CSM’s research and innovation facilities, meeting some of the academic staff and students who are helping to lead Cornwall’s sustainable mining revolution.
During the visit, Sarah said: “In a changing world, it’s never been so important to have strong supplies of critical minerals. Without them we can’t have renewable energy, AI or a thriving car sector.
“That’s why we’re working with industry to develop a landmark Critical Minerals Strategy that will support the industries of tomorrow and deliver for business. Seeing Cornwall’s thriving mining cluster was vital to help me develop the new Strategy which will deliver good jobs and a stronger economy.”
Minister Jones also met with the Cornwall Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) Commission to discuss their plans to engage with local communities and prepare local suppliers ahead of the latest Offshore Wind Leasing auction this spring, which will deliver up to 4.5GW of FLOW projects in the Celtic Sea.
Since taking office, the government has awarded a contract to the largest floating offshore wind project to reach market anywhere in the world. It’s expected the Celtic Sea could provide up to a further 12GW of offshore wind capacity, supporting the government’s mission to deliver clean power by 2030.