A touching, wordless tale of an unexpected friendship is coming to Sterts Theatre on Saturday, May 24.
The Farmer and The Clown is a beautiful adaptation of the picture book by award winning author and illustrator, Marla Frazee.
The story is about an unlikely friendship between an old farmer living in the middle of nowhere, and a baby clown, who has fallen from the back of a passing circus train. What happens when someone from a different world lands in the world of another?
The story delicately explores themes of loneliness, friendship, and care, across the divisions of age and community, in a show playing without words like a silent movie, with a gorgeous, original soundtrack.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/e-kodqzp