LISKEARD mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, joined a spirited group of residents for the town’s traditional Beating of the Bounds, braving inclement weather to uphold the centuries-old custom.
The walk, rooted in a 1587 Royal Charter, saw participants traverse key boundary points, including Maudlin, Bodgara Mill, Hendra Bridge and Craddock Ford, before pausing for lunch at Treworgey Manor.
The second half of the walk, which included negotiating flooded lanes, saw the group take in Treworgey, Looe Mills and Lodge Hill before returning to the finish.
Cllr Whitty said: “A big thanks to all the walkers, also to Jim and Debbie our hosts at the Manor, and Brian Oldham for his talk regarding the staff who worked at the Manor.”