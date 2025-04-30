CORNWALL Air Ambulance has reached its £2.85million fundraising target to purchase a second lifesaving helicopter.
The lifesaving charity at Trevithick Downs has surpassed the target to secure an additional highly advanced AW169 aircraft following its 18-month Heli2 appeal.
Chief executive Tim Bunting states the success has primarily been down to the generosity of people across Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and beyond, who have kindly supported the charity’s fundraising efforts.
Mr Bunting said: “This is a seismic moment in your charity’s history, for the first time owning two helicopters. We are beyond thrilled to have reached the target to provide this second lifesaving aircraft for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“This has only been possible thanks to the incredible community spirit of our county, and to all the people far and wide who have donated and made this a reality. On behalf of everyone at the charity, from the aircrew, to the staff, to the volunteers, I want to say a wholehearted and massive thank you for helping us to save even more lives for years to come.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance states owning a second state-of-the-art AW169 helicopter will significantly boost the charity’s versatility, capability and resilience, enabling the crew to attend more of their missions by air.
Adam Smith, Unit Chief Pilot, said: “The AW169 is a highly capable and technologically advanced HEMS aircraft. Owning the second one will significantly increase our aircraft availability, enabling us to deliver our critical care service by air for 19 hours a day, 365 days a year, whenever the Cornish weather allows.
“Helicopters have high maintenance needs, and owning an additional AW169 will mean that during any maintenance periods, whether planned or unplanned, we’ll have the best-suited aircraft ready and available to respond to missions. This means we’ll be able to provide the very best service to almost every patient who needs us.”
The second helicopter, which has the registration G-CNLL, is currently undergoing its medical fit at Gama Aviation in Gloucester. The medical fit is the build in the rear cabin which enables the crew to bring the ‘hospital’ to scene. Essentially, it is all the components needed to turn the air ambulance into a fully kitted out critical care resource.
The process will take several months and once complete, the aircraft will be ready to go into operation this summer.