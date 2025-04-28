SALTASH’S two flagship community events are set to shine even brighter this year thanks to generous financial support from the Town Council.
The Saltash Regatta and the Saltash May Fair will each receive £5,000 following the latest announcement of Community Chest and Festival Fund grant allocations for 2025/26.
The Regatta, a historic celebration on the River Tamar, draws hundreds of visitors annually with its boat races, live music and family entertainment.
Organisers say the funding will help enhance their programme, promising even more activities and attractions for all ages.
Meanwhile, the Saltash May Fair, a cherished tradition that transforms Fore Street and other areas into a vibrant festival of stalls, performances and parades, is also set to benefit.
Event coordinators welcomed the news, saying the grant will enable them to expand offerings and improve facilities, ensuring the fair remains a highlight of the town’s cultural calendar.
Councillors have previously praised both events for the role they play in bringing the community together and supporting local businesses.
“These events are highlights of the Saltash calendar, bringing together residents and visitors in celebration of the town’s vibrant spirit, history and community pride,” said a Town Council spokesperson. “Saltash Town Council remains committed to supporting local groups and initiatives that enrich community life and make Saltash a welcoming, active and inspiring place to live.”
In addition to the major grants, other community organisations will also benefit. The Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation will receive £1,000 to continue its vital work around the town, while the Tamar Trotters Running Club, well-known for promoting fitness and organising popular local races, has been awarded £355.
Together, these allocations demonstrate the council’s ongoing commitment to nurturing community spirit, encouraging participation, and supporting initiatives that make Saltash a vibrant and welcoming place to live and visit.