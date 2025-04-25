TEN local schools, colleges and theatre groups from across the South West, including five from Cornwall, will be performing at Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) next week as part of the National Theatre (NT) Connections Festival.
The NT Connections Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, showcases the talent of thousands of young people aged 13-19 from across the country. TRP is one of 33 regional partner theatres hosting a week-long schedule of shows which will take place in The Drum April 29 – May 3.
The line-up includes The Mullion Collective, Callywith College, Fowey River Academy, Bodmin College and Penzance Young People’s Theatre from Cornwall, plus Plympton Academy Company, Lipson Co-operative Academy, Coombe Dean School, Atlantic Coast Theatre C. and TRP’s Young Company.
In total, 5,500 young people from over 270 companies and schools will take part this year, each performing one of ten plays that have been commissioned by NT Connections. The shows explore the key issues impacting young people and, as well as performing on stage, support in all other aspects of theatre making including costume, lighting, tech and set design.
Following the Festival, ten groups from across the UK will be invited to perform their show at the prestigious National Theatre. Last year, Plympton Academy were one of the chosen ten and performed their play, The Periodicals, in London in front of a paying audience.
Janette Owen, NT Connections Project Manager at Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: “Plympton Academy did amazingly well to be selected out of 250 groups across the country and did Theatre Royal Plymouth and the South West proud.
“We’re so happy that they’re back again for 2025 and will be performing among such a fabulous line-up. The plays this year, are of such high calibre and the young people have put so much effort into bringing them to life. We can’t wait for audiences to be able to enjoy the shows.”
Tickets for all performances in The Drum are available now and cost £8. For more information about the National Theatre Connections Festival at TRP and to book tickets, visit the TRP website.