ARTISTS and makers from across Cornwall are gearing up for this year’s Cornwall Open Studios event which starts on Saturday, May 24.
Following the end of European funding and the challenging financial landscape for arts charities, Creative Kernow had to announce the end of Open Studios Cornwall in September 2024.
However, with the support of a group of dedicated artists spearheaded by Jeremy Sanders, Cornwall Open Studios was set up to keep the tradition alive.
For 20 years, the annual sees artists and makers from Bude to Land’s End open their doors to the public for nine days in May and June. This year’s Cornwall Open Studios runs from May 24 to June 1.
In 2024, more than 300 artists took part, welcoming thousands of visitors to meet the makers, explore their spaces and practices, and purchase unique pieces.
Penzance-based Sanders, founder of Cornwall Open Studios, said: “It’s very exciting to see all the creative work on our website and I can tell the in-person studios shows are going to offer something for everyone. I’m sure thousands of people will enjoy a great day out in their part of creative Cornwall.”
Artists and makers can read all about the new organisation that’s carrying on the twenty-year history of open studios in Cornwall at www.cornwallopenstudios.co.uk
All COS members’ work can be previewed on the website where each artist has been able to post up to 60 images. The website also shows full details of how to find their venue and the ‘artists nearby’ feature makes it easy to select studios to visit and plan an itinerary.
There’s no admission charge and no purchase is necessary. If a visitor wishes to buy something, there’s no commission on sales and all proceeds go to the artist.