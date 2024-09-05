The organisers of the popular Open Studios Cornwall event have confirmed it will not return for 2025. The news was revealed in a social media post, which blamed the decision on a reduction in funding.
For 20 years, the annual event saw artists and makers from Bude to Land’s End open their doors to the public for nine days in May and June. In 2024, more than 300 artists took part, welcoming thousands of visitors to meet the makers, explore their spaces and practices, and purchase unique pieces.
The event is coordinated by Creative Kernow, an organisation which champions creativity as a force for positive change in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly via a range of programmes and activities including affordable workspaces, transformative cultural projects and educational work in schools.
Creative Kernow chief executive Fiona Wotton said: “The ending of Open Studios highlights the challenges of the current economic climate.
“For many years, it was made possible by a series of grants in addition to the income from participation fees. This included funding and in-kind support from Creative Kernow's Creatives Skills and Cultivator EU funded programmes.
“As funding for artist development has been reduced in recent years, it has become increasingly challenging for Open Studios to remain sustainable, despite our efforts.
“We would like to thank all the artists who have taken part in Open Studios Cornwall, and the many visitors who took time to explore our creative communities.”
Creative Kernow offers other opportunities for artists through its associates programme. Visit https://associates.creativekernow.org.uk/