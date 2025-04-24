As long ago as March 26, 1813 the proprietors advertised in the West Briton that they ‘respectfully inform the nobility, gentry, commercial gentlemen and the public in general, that the Royal Mail Coach from Falmouth to Plymouth can in future be boarded at the Fountain Inn, Liskeard’. From Plymouth they could transfer to the mail-coach for London, by way of Exeter and Bath. Depending on the weather and the number of stops, the journey from Falmouth to London could take up to a full week.