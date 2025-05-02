ORGANISERS of this year’s 56th ‘Annual Exhibition & Sale of Art and Craft’ in aid of the Liskeard branch of Cancer Research UK have hailed it a ‘resounding success’.
The popular annual event, held in the Public Hall, showcased a diverse range of paintings, sculptures and crafts from local artists - and drew enthusiastic crowds across the five days that it was open.
Such was the success of the event, Cancer Research UK coffers have been buoyed to the tune of £11,250.
The fundraising doesn’t stop there for the Liskeard branch, who will be staging a fun Dog Show at Penhale Pantry in Dobwalls on Sunday, May 11, at 1pm.
Entry is free for spectators and there will be 20 fun classes, including Best in Show. Entry is £2 per class.