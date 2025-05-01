PREVIEW tickets for an eagerly anticipated film being screened in Newquay have gone on sale to benefit a charity.
The Southwest Gala preview of The Salt Path will take place at the Lighthouse Cinema in aid of the PSPA on Tuesday, May 6 at 7pm.
The Salt Path is the film adaptation of Raynor Winn’s bestselling memoir of the same name. The film follows Raynor’s journey as she and her husband Moth walked the Southwest Coastal Path in 2013 after becoming homeless and Moth was diagnosed with the neurological condition: Corticobasal Degeneration.
Raynor will be attending the gala preview alongside the film director Marianne Elliott, and producer, Stephen Woolley. A short speech will be given ahead of the screening of the film at 7pm.
Proceeds of the tickets sales will support PSPA, the UK’s only charity dedicated to supporting people living with Corticobasal Degeneration and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. The charity supports Raynor and Moth in their journey with Corticobasal Degeneration. It also aided research into the condition, before filming The Salt Path took place.
Rebecca Packwood, PSPA CEO, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Black Bear UK and the Lighthouse Cinema Newquay for enabling PSPA to be part of this amazing event, celebrating The Salt Path film.
“As a rare condition, Corticobasal Degeneration is relatively unheard of. We want that to change. Greater awareness will lead to better understanding and in turn, a faster diagnosis. We hope the film, and the support from Raynor and Moth, BlackBear and the Lighthouse Cinema, will help raise awareness of the condition, leading film fans to look it up and learn more.”
Gillian Anderson and Jason Issacs, who play Raynor and Moth in the Salt Path, filmed scenes along the Cornish coastline, which included in Beach Road and at the Headland Hotel in Newquay.
The Crown and Sex Education actress, 54, and the Harry Potter actor, 60, got into character as they donned hiking gear and sported distressed faces as they were filmed walking along the promenade.