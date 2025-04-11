THE 2024/25 St Austell Golf Club’s Ladies Captain has successfully raised £850 for Cornwall Air Ambulance during her captaincy year.
Wendy Belcher chose the charity for deeply personal reasons.
She said: “Living in Cornwall, access to emergency care can be a matter of distance and time. The speed and expertise of the Air Ambulance can make all the difference.”
Throughout the year, generous donations were collected via a variety of club events, including the Ladies Open, Ladies Vets Open, the popular open coffee morning, and her Ladies Captain’s Day.
Additional funds were raised through in-house competitions like the Summer Eclectic and Winter League, as well as proceeds from the sale of Christmas cards.
On March 20, Morwenna Smart, community manager at Cornwall Air Ambulance, visited the club to receive the cheque.
She shared an inspiring update on the charity’s current mission — equipping their second helicopter, Heli2, with state-of-the-art medical equipment to transform it into a fully operational airborne emergency unit.
Wendy expressed her heartfelt thanks to all members who contributed: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. Every donation brings us closer to saving more lives across Cornwall.”
Results from the Lady Vets Individual Stableford qualifier held on Monday, March 31: 1, Caryl Gould - 33 pts; 2, Sandra Phillips - 30 pts; 3, Julie Green - 25 pts.
The results for the Seniors Team of Four, Texas scramble, on Tuesday, April 1, were as follows: 1, Mark Jago, Ed Kiddy, Malcolm Sutton and Bill Truscott - 55; 2, Geoff Cox, Dave Huxtable, Tony Morgan and Rob Phillips - 56 c/b; 3, John Horner, John Johnson, Lloyd Richards and Jeremy Soper - 56 c/b.
Finally, the Ladies Dickey’s Day, Individual Stableford, on Thursday, April 3, results were: 1, Mary Daniels - 36 pts; 2, Annie Lund - 35 pts c/b; 3, Sandra Phillips - 35 pts c/b.