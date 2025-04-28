PERFORMING arts students at Cornwall College in St Austell are preparing to showcase their talents in a production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.
Level 2 and 3 learners from the Creative Digital Academy, in partnership with Studio 4, will be entertaining audiences at the Keay Theatre on May 15 and 16.
A college spokesperson said the students were planning “an energetic and brilliant performance”, adding that “audiences can expect a captivating rendition of the beloved musical, showcasing the immense talent and dedication of the students. Matilda is a story of courage, intelligence and resilience, making it a perfect fit for the passionate and dynamic performers of Cornwall College St Austell”.
James Baggaley, speaking on behalf of the Creative Digital Academy, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring Matilda to life on stage.
“Our students have been rehearsing and working tirelessly to create a show that will delight and inspire audiences of all ages.”
Academy students have previously staged Chicago and The Addams Family as their final major project performances.
Anneka Wass, from the academy, said of Matilda the Musical Jr: “This production is a fantastic opportunity for our students to showcase their talent and hard work.
“The dedication they have shown in bringing this beloved musical to life is truly inspiring and we can’t wait for audiences to experience their incredible performances.”
Tickets, costing between £8 and £10, can be obtained by calling 01726 226774 or by visiting the website at www.keaytheatre.co.uk/events/roald-dahls-matilda-the-musical-jr/
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr features a script by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The musical includes high-energy dances numbers and catchy songs, and tells the story of a young girl who dreams of a better life.
The “revolting children” in the musical are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.