SALTASH Community Fire Station is gearing up for its biggest and best annual ‘Open Day’ yet.
On Sunday, July 27, from 10am at their Callington Road base, the station will throw open its doors for a day packed with excitement.
Visitors can enjoy thrilling demonstrations, explore fire engines and emergency service vehicles, and take part in fun games for all ages.
There’ll be plenty of tasty food on offer and activities to keep the whole family entertained.
The event is a fantastic way to meet the Saltash 8.4 crew, learn about fire safety and support a great cause.
All funds raised will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, helping those who serve our communities every day.