DEVON and Cornwall Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Saltash.
The man in his 50s was walking home with his partner when he encountered by a group of youths who had placed cones across Callington Road.
The victim challenged them and was then assaulted by two youths and punched to the ground. He sustained a black eye and was treated by ambulance.
The incident took place around 12.15am on Saturday, May 10.
Officers are investigating and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam.
Please contact police via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50250116549.