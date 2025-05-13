NEIGHBOUR police teams across South East Cornwall are joining forces with local businesses and community groups to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.
In a new initiative, officers will be working closely with Partners Against Crime (UK PAC), a nationwide network dedicated to creating safer communities through collaboration and information sharing.
UK PAC enables businesses to quickly report incidents, share intelligence and help identify prolific offenders. By working together, police and community partners aim to reduce crime, improve public confidence and build stronger, safer neighbourhoods.
To support the launch, UK PAC is offering a year’s free membership for businesses in the areas of Liskeard, Saltash, Looe and Torpoint.
Local businesses are invited to attend one of two upcoming information sessions to learn more:
Wednesday, May 14 – Isambard Room, Saltash Railway Station (also via TEAMS) at 5.30pm.
Thursday, May 15 – Emily Hobhouse Room, Liskeard Town Hall (also via TEAMS) at 5.30pm.
These sessions will outline how businesses can get involved, access support, and contribute to a proactive, united approach to reducing crime.
A spokesperson said: “Support your local police and business community and be part of the solution.”