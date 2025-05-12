As if the previous weekend's Easter Bonnet Parade wasn't enough, and with just a little more than 36 hrs notice to organise it, Liskeard Traders Association, headed by vice-chair Cllr Tracy Adams, put together a hugely successful street party, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, last Thursday.
Fore Street was the obvious location of choice to recreate the post-war street parties yet so much had to be done in such a short space of time.
Whilst higher authorities blessed us with summer-like weather, it was Jeff Lewis of Bargain Box, on the ground, encouraging many local businesses to get involved and soliciting donations for this amazing day.
Contributors of note included Liskeard Town Council for the provision of tables, chairs and bunting plus the printing of songsheets, for the inevitable war-time sing-along, and promotional posters for the upcoming event.
The manual-labour efforts of Paul Pascoe, Richard Dorling and Neil Tucker in the transformation of Fore Street and the generosity of Linda of Executive tanning, Louise of The Natural Way, and Signs and Trophies for their collective donation of raffle prizes and trophies which were all gratefully received.
Further contributions came from Julie at Newells Travel, John Bond at The Little DVD Shop, Barnecutts, Jj's, Beddoes, The T. Garden, Woolacotts, Jack Ryder, Jane Louise and Bean all of which ensured that Fore Street not only looked perfect but that party-goers had an array of activities and fayre well beyond the ration limits.
As always, Liskeard and Looe Radio were on hand to provide commentary and a full list of 'war-time' songs and original announcements from both Neville Chamberlain and Winston Churchill plus, of course, the National Anthem to follow the two-minute silence at midday.
Town dignitaries mayor Christina Whitty and deputy mayor Cllr David Braithwaite were also on hand as Fore Street welcomed an impressive number of visitors, many of whom, together with the compere, had arrived suitably dressed for the occasion all in all a wonderful tribute to those who fought to ensure the freedom of generations to come.
Summer Solstice Fayre at Liskeard
This free event, the first of its kind in Liskeard, will be held at The Cattle Market on Saturday, June 21, from noon 'til late!
Entertainment will include Stalls, Music Mystics, Magic, Story Telling, Singing, Crafts, Wishing Wheel plus Food And Drink.
Looe Youth Theatre presents Peter Pan
A musical adaptation of this classic tale will be performed at Duloe Village Hall on Saturday, May 31, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday, June 1, at 3.15pm
Tickets are available via the box office on 07920 282818.
The New 'Saturday Breakfast Show'
Join Mike Allsopp every Saturday morning at 10am for two hours of local news, events chat and great music live and video-streamed from the studio in Liskeard. Tune in on www.liskeardlooeradio.com or via the mixcloud app.
Check the schedule details on our website for further information.