CORNISH wildlife artist Natalie Toms will have her debut this weekend in an exhibition at Cotehele.
At a time when Cotehele is abundant with apple and cherry blossom, the exhibition, ‘Bleujenn’ (Cornish for ‘blossom’) explores how essential blossoming trees are to wildlife.
Toms, who works from a rural studio in South East Cornwall, has always been influenced by the Cornish countryside in which she grew up. Her meticulous art style and eco-friendly business practices have brought her a loyal following over her 10-year career.
The exhibition features detailed paintings of native birds, accompanied by delicately rendered branches of the blossoming trees that support them.
She said “I’m thrilled to have my exhibition debut at Cotehele, a place where I love to walk and take inspiration from the changing seasons. It’s exciting to finally have my work on display.”
Hours of exacting work have gone into each piece. Toms works by sketching a detailed composition, then painting painstakingly with watercolour paints in a technique she invented herself.
“I use my paintings as a gateway to important conversations about the environment,” she continued. “That’s why I love to paint birds and insects. Bees and wasps are treated like pests, but they’re essential to our ecosystems, and we should celebrate them!”
Her work will be hung in the Victorian Drawing Room at Cotehele, a section of Cotehele’s historic house that was remodelled in the nineteenth century.
“Natalie’s style is breath-taking,” said Allison Cowen, manager of Cotehele’s Bullpen Gallery. “Her style is so uplifting and springlike, it feels as though the birds could fly off the paper. It’s an honour to host her debut in this beautiful space.”
The exhibition coincides with the National Trust’s Festival of Blossom. This year, Cotehele is celebrating the season by joining forces with community partners across Plymouth and the Tamar Valley, for a host of free events, many of which centre around creativity.
Rebekah Mason, senior programming and partnerships officer said “This exhibition is a real celebration of the power of blossom. We’re excited to celebrate Cornish talent as part of an exciting wider celebration of the blossom season here at Cotehele and in the local area.”
The exhibition is available between May 3 and 11 in the Victorian Drawing Room at Cotehele, 12pm to 4pm. Normal admission to Cotehele applies.
For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cotehele