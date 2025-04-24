LOCAL schools have benefited following this year’s Cornish Pasty week after funds have been donated in a bid to provide students with cooking equipment.
It was announced this week that the annual Cornish Pasty Week has raised £16,500 to help fund cooking in schools across the county.
The cash will help buy cookers, aprons and other equipment, fund food-related field trips and provide cookery sessions.
So far more than 20 schools have successfully applied to receive funds and the window is still open for others to do so.
Cornish Pasty Week is organised by industry body the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA) and raises money for the Cornish Pasty Community Fund.
Highlights this year included a whirlwind tour by much-loved mascots Mr and Mrs Pasty, a pasty-making masterclass at St Mabyn Primary School and the grand finale on March 1, a headline-grabbing World’s Fastest Crimper contest.
Among recipients of 2025 funding are neighbouring schools in south east Cornwall, Fourlanesend Community Primary and Carbeile Junior, part of the Rame Federation.
They have received £2,000 between them to buy new ovens and cookery equipment for each school.
Federation head, Pete Hamlyn said: "The funding we have received from the Cornish Pasty Community Fund was such amazing news for two schools who are prioritising cooking as part of the curriculum, but also as a life skill.
“The money we have received will buy cookers and all of the equipment we need for large year groups to be able to cook outstanding projects together.
“At Carbeile Junior School and Fourlanesend School, we believe that the children should experience a memorable and broad curriculum, and enabling the children to cook at least once per term will certainly ensure this. Thank you for helping our curriculum vision to become reality."
Cornish Pasty Week has been running since 2018 and this year’s edition has been hailed by the CPA as one of the best yet in terms of promoting the iconic dish and the wider attractions of the county.
After several years away, Mr and Mrs Pasty had a “bakeover” before embarking on their Grand Tour of Cornwall, taking in some of the finest food, drink and cultural experiences.
Among last year’s recipients was also St Mabyn Primary School which marked this year’s Cornish Pasty Week with a pasty-making masterclass for the whole school, led by expert crimper Julie Roberts, allowing students to get hands on while making this regional delicacy.
CPA chairman Jason Jobling said: “This year a whole host of events gave us a pasty week to remember.
“It was great to see the support continuing to come in from the pasty-making community, with sponsorship by key suppliers and donations from Cornish pasty shops far and wide.
“Not only were we celebrating the iconic pasty at the coming of spring, we were also highlighting the fabulous range of experiences Cornwall has to offer at this time of year.”
Jason added: “The funds raised can help make a real difference in schools.”