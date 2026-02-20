THE premier rugby team in the Duchy has kicked off a new partnership with Cornwall Airport Newquay.
The Cornish Pirates has unveiled an exclusive takeover of part of the airport’s departure lounge for the rest of the season, with Cornish Pirates merchandise also featuring in the departure lounge.
In return, Cornwall Airport Newquay will become visible at the club’s playing base, The Mennaye Field, on match days.
Ross Hancock, the head of commercial and communications at Cornish Pirates, said: “We’ve been working on this partnership for a while now, so it’s great to finally share it with everyone.
“This is a major initial opportunity that we are hoping will turn into a long standing partnership, between two of Cornwall’s most iconic names.
“I'd also like to thank Cornish Chillies and Rob Popham for their assistance and support during this project, who helped deliver it. I'd also like to thank Perran Signs for transforming the room with a fantastic visual.”
Rebecca Marks, the commercial manager at Newquay Airport, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Cornish Pirates.
“As two organisations that represent Cornwall on a national stage, this collaboration feels like a natural fit. We’re delighted to welcome the Pirates into our terminal and showcase the club to passengers who travel through Cornwall Airport Newquay, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership together.”
