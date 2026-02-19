THE cost of protecting, maintaining and caring for the South West Coast Path has risen from an average of £1,500 per mile to £1,700 per mile, taking the annual total cost for the 630-mile path to over £1-million.
According to the South West Coast Path Association (SWCPA), the charity that cares for the path, the rise reflects increasing costs to deal with the growing impacts of climate change, and the ongoing need to keep the trail safe and accessible for the estimated nine million people who use it each year.
The South West Coast Path stretches from Minehead to Poole via Land’s End, with more than 300 miles in Cornwall. Recent tourism research has shown an increased footfall on the trail compared to 10 years ago. Costs for work on the path have doubled in just five years, from £700k in 2020/21 to £1.4-million in 2024/25.
SWCPA director Julian Gray said: "Over the past 40 years, we’ve seen the impacts of climate change turning from a potential future threat to extreme weather events impacting our lives.
“Along the South West Coast Path, these climate change impacts are accelerating natural processes such as coastal erosion. We are also seeing new threats such as heatwaves leading to wildfires, which can go underground and undermine the stability of the Trail."
Recent storms underlined the path’s vulnerability, with high winds uprooting trees and surface flooding from extreme rainfall eroding the path and accelerating coastal erosion, leading to destructive cliff falls and landslips causing significant damage.
“The South West Coast Path is dynamic and ever-changing – that’s part of what makes it so special,” said SWCPA National Trail Officer Lorna Sherriff. “But what storms Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra have shown us in just a few short weeks is how exposed the coastline has become. To continue to protect this National Trail – and to future-proof it against more frequent and severe weather – we must invest in resilience, repair and adaptation.”
The charity works closely with landowners, local authorities, National Parks, volunteers and community groups to monitor coastal movement, repair damage, reroute sections where needed, and ensure the path remains open and usable all year round. However, this work has cost implications.
The rise in average cost per mile reflects more frequent emergency repairs following storms and landslips; increased work to manage coastal erosion and cliff instability; stronger, more sustainable infrastructure such as steps and drainage; enhanced monitoring and mapping of coastal change; and volunteer support, training and coordination.
“Keeping the path open is not just about repairing the damage after a storm,” said Lorna. “It’s about building resilience into every mile. That means working smarter, investing in long-lasting solutions, and planning for a future of unpredictable weather brought on by climate change.”
The charity is calling for continued support from partners, funders and the public to ensure the South West Coast Path remains accessible and resilient for generations to come. To support it through donations, membership, volunteering or corporate sponsorship, visit www.southwestcoastpath.org.uk.
