“The South West Coast Path is dynamic and ever-changing – that’s part of what makes it so special,” said SWCPA National Trail Officer Lorna Sherriff. “But what storms Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra have shown us in just a few short weeks is how exposed the coastline has become. To continue to protect this National Trail – and to future-proof it against more frequent and severe weather – we must invest in resilience, repair and adaptation.”