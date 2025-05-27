AS traffic builds in the run-up to the busy summer holiday season, National Highways is calling on all road users heading to Cornwall and the wider South West to take responsibility for the growing litter problem plaguing the region's roadsides.
Recent figures reveal a grim picture with nearly five tonnes of rubbish collected across the South West during the Great British Spring Clean, including from scenic routes like the A30 and A38 – Cornwall’s main arteries.
While this annual effort helps, National Highways warns litter is a year-round blight.
In Cornwall, where natural beauty is a key draw for millions of tourists, litter presents a particular threat. Discarded food wrappers, plastic bottles and fast-food containers aren’t just eyesores – they endanger local wildlife, clog drainage systems and increase flood risk.
Worse still, clean up puts roadworkers in harm's way on fast-moving roads.
Andrew Gale, South West Service Manager for National Highways, said: “Litter is a huge issue and while it was good to be involved in the Great British Spring Clean, it’s an everyday activity for our contractors, keeping on top of the litter blight.
“Roadside litter is not just unsightly but it’s a threat to wildlife and the environment and it can also be a safety hazard for drivers. We appreciate a lot of people like to visit our beautiful part of the world, particularly during the summer, so our advice is clear: don’t drop litter.
“Please use any bins provided in laybys, heed the signage, and keep a bag in your car to store litter until you can dispose of it responsibly.”
A recent study found that 65% of drivers who admit to littering are tossing food and drink waste from car windows. In response, new anti-litter signage has been installed key locations across the region urging motorists to bin their rubbish responsibly.