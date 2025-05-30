BUDDING young artists across Cornwall are being encouraged to pick up their pens and pencils for a national billboard design competition run by supermarket giant Aldi.
Aimed at children aged 5 to 14, the challenge is part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative, delivered in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
The programme promotes healthy lifestyles through fun, educational activities—and now it’s looking for vibrant, inspiring artwork to help spread the message of healthy eating.
Winning entries will be displayed on real billboards in the children’s local areas. The young artists will each receive a £100 Aldi voucher, while their schools will be awarded £1,000 and a special visit from a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete.
The competition will be judged by a panel that includes Aldi team members and representatives from both Olympic and Paralympic organisations. Just three lucky winners will be chosen from across the UK.
This creative initiative celebrates a decade of Aldi’s commitment to promoting healthier choices among young people through its Get Set to Eat Fresh programme.
Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi, said: “We’re passionate about helping young people learn more about food and the importance of making healthy choices. This competition is a brilliant way to combine creativity with education, and we can’t wait to see the inspiring designs children come up with.”
Parents and teachers can download the entry template from the Get Set to Eat Fresh website. Completed entries should be emailed to [email protected] and must include the student’s name, age and school.
Entries close on Friday, June 20. Full details and entry forms are available at: https://getseteatfresh.co.uk/resources/design-a-billboard
